World

China imposes sanctions on US officials

| @BBCWorld
July 24, 2021 1:19 pm
Those targeted include former US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross [Source: Reuters]

China is imposing sanctions on several US individuals and organisations in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

Those targeted include former US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross.

The counter-sanctions come days before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit China.

Article continues after advertisement

The US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong were because of their role in the security crackdown in the territory.

Washington also warned its business community of the growing risks of operating in Hong Kong.

