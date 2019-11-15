China holiday: Millions on the move for Golden Week

Hundreds of millions of people in China are marking this year’s National Day holiday with gatherings and quick getaways.

National Day, which marks the founding of the People’s Republic of China, coincides with this year’s Mid Autumn Festival.

It is estimated that 550 million people will travel domestically during the eight-day holiday referred to as “Golden Week”. It’s thought that 13 million passenger trips were made on Thursday – the highest figure since February, according to state media.

The coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. China appears to have largely stopped the spread of the virus, and most restrictions have been lifted.

China’s Railway Service estimates there will be 108 million trips during the eight-day holiday.