Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|Crushing deferred due to the pandemic|22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|Health Ministry allows some movement in Muanikoso|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|
Full Coverage

World

China hits back as US revisits Wuhan lab-leak theory

BBC
May 28, 2021 6:38 am

China has denounced US efforts to further investigate whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab.

US President Joe Biden has said he expects to release the results of an intelligence report on the origins of the virus.

China’s foreign ministry accused the US of “political manipulation and blame shifting”.

Article continues after advertisement

It has rejected any link between Covid-19 and a virus research lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019. Since then, more than 168 million cases have been confirmed worldwide and about 3.5 million deaths reported.

Authorities linked early Covid cases to a seafood market in Wuhan, leading scientists to theorise that the virus had first passed to humans from animals.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.