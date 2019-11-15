China has one of the largest militaries in the world

China has one of the biggest militaries in the world — but none of its personnel have been infected with coronavirus, according to a senior member of China’s People’s Liberation Army

In total, more than 80,000 people in mainland China have been infected with the novel coronavirus since it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

At a news conference a journalist asked why there were no cases of infection at PLA barracks.

Maj. Gen. Chen Jing-yuan, the health division director of the Logistic Support Department under the Central Military Commission replied that the PLA stepped up its own prevention and control measures.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, director general of the Information Office of China’s Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson for the MND, said that PLA troops have continued to combat the epidemic without failing in combat effectiveness.

In nearby South Korea — where over 5,300 people have contracted the virus and 32 have died — there are 31 total confirmed cases in the military, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

Of those, 17 are in the army, one is in the navy, two are in the marines, and 11 are in the air force.

At least four people connected with the United States Forces Korea (USFK) have contracted coronavirus.