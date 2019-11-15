China halves tariffs on more than 1,700 US goods

China plans to halve tariffs on 1,717 goods it imports from the US as the country faces the fresh challenge of the coronavirus.

Chinese officials said tariffs on some goods would be cut to 5% from 10%, and on others from 5% to 2.5%.

The two countries have been stuck in a long-running trade war with both imposing tariffs on imported products.

A partial resolution was agreed last month with China promising to boost imported US goods by $200bn.

This latest announcement to reduce tariffs is China’s first response to the “phase one” agreement .

China’s economy has been under additional pressure this year as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to derail the economy. Factories across the country remain closed and its manufacturing sector faces a severe drop in production.