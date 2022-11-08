China doubles down on zero-Covid pledge despite public frustration

[Source: CNN]

China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they’re intended to protect.

Unfounded rumors of an exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday, Chinese health officials vowed to continue with the country’s zero-tolerance approach that aims to eliminate Covid cases as soon as they flare up.

The unrelenting campaign has kept infections and deaths low at a great economic and social cost, as new fast-spreading variants make containing the virus near impossible.

“Practice has proved that our pandemic prevention and control policy and a series of strategic measures are completely correct, and the most economical and effective,” said Hu Xiang, a disease control official, when asked if China would adjust its Covid policies in the near term.

“We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds,” Hu said.

The announcement dealt a heavy blow to hopes for an easing of restrictions, fueled by unverified social media rumors that China was forming a high-level committee to pivot away from zero-Covid. Share prices of Chinese companies listed in mainland China, Hong Kong and the US surged last week as investors eagerly seized on any speculation for a possible relaxation.

The pledge to stick with zero-Covid also came as a major disappointment to the Chinese public, many of whom who have grown increasingly weary of the incessant mass testing, centralized quarantine and stringent lockdowns – sometimes lasting for months on end.