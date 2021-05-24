Home

World

China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

| @BBCWorld
October 19, 2021 6:58 am
China showed a hypersonic missile platform at a recent military parade [Source: BBC]

China has denied reports that it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year, insisting instead that it was a routine spacecraft check.

The initial report in the Financial Times newspaper prompted concern in Washington, where US intelligence was reportedly caught by surprise.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more agile than normal ones, meaning they are more difficult to intercept.

It comes as concern grows around China’s nuclear capabilities.

On Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that a routine test had been carried out in July to verify different types of reusable spacecraft technology.

“This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft,” he said. “This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use.”

Mr Zhao added that many countries had carried out similar tests in the past. When asked if the Financial Times report was inaccurate, he replied “yes”.

The report on Saturday quoted five unnamed sources who said a hypersonic missile had been launched in the summer. It flew through low-orbit space before cruising down and narrowly missing its target, the report said.

“The test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised,” the report read.

