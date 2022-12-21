China COVID: Five deaths under country's new counting method

China has been experiencing a surge in Covid cases since many restrictions were eased earlier this month [Source: BBC]

China has outlined the way it counts Covid-19 deaths amid scepticism about the real impact of the disease.

It says the figure includes only those who die from respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia.

Officially, there were only five Covid deaths on Tuesday, two on Monday – and none in the previous two weeks.

The counting method goes against World Health Organization (WHO) guidance – resulting in a figure that is way below the death toll in many other countries.

The WHO says countries use different processes to test and report Covid-19 deaths making comparisons between nations difficult.

It is why many countries record Covid-19 deaths as excess mortality – how many more people died than would normally be expected based on death figures before the pandemic hit.

These calculations also take into account deaths which were not directly because of Covid but were caused by its knock-on effects – including people being unable to access hospitals for the care they require.

By contrast, China has strict criteria for confirming Covid-19 cases, which include evidence in patients of lung damage caused by the virus. This must be confirmed in a scan.

But, the country is currently experiencing a surge in cases since the lifting of its most severe restrictions earlier this month.