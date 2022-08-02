China could make show of force if Pelosi visits Taiwan

[Source: BBC]

The White House has warned that China may respond to United States House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s mooted visit to Taiwan with military provocations.

This could include firing missiles near Taiwan, or large-scale air or naval activities, according to a White House spokesman.

Pelosi is on a tour of Asia.

Taiwanese and US media outlets say she plans to visit Taipei, but this has not been confirmed by the US government.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island, but claimed by China – which has warned of “serious consequences” if Pelosi goes there.

On Monday, China’s United Nations envoy warned the visit would undermine relations between Beijing and Washington, Reuters news agency reported.