China coronavirus outbreak

Twenty-five people have died from the deadly coronavirus in China, China’s National Health Commission has confirmed.

Three cities in China have been locked down in an effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus – but the World Health Organisation earlier said it is still too early to declare a “global health emergency”.

An 80-year-old patient with coronavirus died in China’s Hebei province on Thursday – the first confirmed death outside Hubei province where the outbreak began.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus first detected last month.

The virus has since spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the US, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

In the UK, 14 people have been tested for coronavirus with five confirmed negative and nine still waiting for results.