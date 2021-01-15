World
China 'committed genocide against Uighurs'
January 20, 2021 1:28 pm
China says its facilities for Uighurs are for vocational education. [Source: BBC]
China has committed genocide in its repression of the Uighurs and other mainly Muslim peoples, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has said he agrees with the finding.
Rights groups believe that China has detained up to a million Uighurs over the past few years in what the state defines as “re-education camps”.
BBC investigations suggest that Uighurs are being used as forced labour.
Tensions with China have been a defining feature of Mr Trump’s term, from trade policies to the coronavirus pandemic.
