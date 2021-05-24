China applies to join key Asia-Pacific trade pact

China has applied to join a key Asia-Pacific trade pact as it attempts to strengthen its position in the region.

The move comes the day after a historic security deal between the US, UK and Australia in the region was unveiled.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, created by the US, is thought to have been designed to counter China’s influence.

However, former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of it in 2017.

Chinese commerce minister says the world’s second-largest economy has submitted its application to join the free trade agreement in a letter to New Zealand’s trade minister.

New Zealand acts as the administrative centre for the pact.