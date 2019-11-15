China accuses India of 'deliberate provocation'

China has accused Indian troops of a “deliberate provocation” in its first official comments on Monday’s deadly clash at a disputed Himalayan border.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao said the troops had crossed into Chinese territory and attacked, triggering “fierce physical conflicts”.

However, he did not give details of any Chinese casualties.

On Friday Indian PM Narendra Modi said no foreign soldiers had crossed India’s borders and no territory had been lost.

Modi vowed that India would defend its border with military force if necessary.