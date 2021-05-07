Home

World

Children and teacher killed in Russia school shooting

| @BBCWorld
May 12, 2021 8:26 am
Armed police arrived at the school and then sealed off the fourth floor, reports said [Source: Reuters]

Seven children and two adults have been killed in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, officials say.

Twenty-one other people, mostly children, were injured.

A 19-year-old suspect was detained.

Article continues after advertisement

The attack happened in the capital of the republic of Tatarstan, 820km (510 miles) east of Moscow.

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin spoke of “great sorrow” while Tatarstan’s leader Rustam Minnikhanov described the attack as a “major tragedy”.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened,” he said.

Responding to the shooting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would review the country’s gun control laws.

