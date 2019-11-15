Home

Children among injured as German man ploughs car into crowd

Aljazeera
February 25, 2020 2:46 pm
[Source: Daily Mail]

A man intentionally rammed a car into a crowd at a carnival procession in the German town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of people including children.

The suspect, a 29-year-old German citizen, was arrested but could not be immediately questioned because he was injured in the incident and being treated by doctors.

He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Article continues after advertisement

A Police spokesperson says the crash was deliberate.

The state police say there are no indication of a threat anywhere else in Germany.

