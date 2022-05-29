Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria

[Source: The Washington Post ]

A stampede at a church charity event in southern Nigeria has left 31 people dead and seven injured.

The church event aimed to offer hope to the needy.

One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.

Article continues after advertisement

The stampede at the event, organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state, involved people who came to the church’s annual ‘Shop for Free’ charity programme, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokeswoman.

Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, where more than 80 million people live in poverty, according to government statistics.