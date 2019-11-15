Child killed as rescuers search rubble in Petrinja

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck central Croatia, with reports of many injuries and at least one death.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in Petrinja, the prime minister said as he visited the town.

Further deaths have been reported by local media in a village to the south-west of Petrinja, but are yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

The mayor of Petrinja said around half the town had been destroyed and people were being pulled from the rubble.

The earthquake could be felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb, in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, and as far away as Italy.

One woman was pulled alive from the rubble of the town hall, Croatian media reported.

“We are pulling people from the cars, we don’t know if we have dead or injured,” Darinko Dumbovic, the mayor of Petrinja, told regional broadcaster N1. “There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones.”

The mayor was speaking to reporters on Tuesday when Petrinja, home to 20,000 people, was hit by another, weaker, tremor.