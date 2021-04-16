Home

Chicago releases video of police shooting boy

| @BBCWorld
April 16, 2021 12:51 pm
[Source: BBC]

Chicago police have released footage of the moment one of its officers shot dead a 13-year-boy in a dark alley.

Bodycam video shows the officer shouting “Drop it” before shooting Adam Toledo once in the chest on 29 March.

The boy does not appear to be holding a weapon in the split second he was shot, but video shows officers discovering a handgun near the spot where he fell.

The city mayor appealed for calm before the release of the footage as some businesses boarded up their windows.

The incident follows the fatal police shooting on 11 April of Daunte Wright by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb.

That incident has sparked violent protests as the city awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused in the death of another black man, George Floyd.

