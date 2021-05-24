Chernobyl workers' 12-day ordeal under Russian guard

More than 100 workers at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant – the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986 – have been stuck there for more than 12 days.

They are unable to leave after Russian forces seized the plant on the first day of the invasion.

Another 200 Ukrainian guards, who’d been in charge of security at the time of the assault, also remain trapped.

Workers continue to go about their duties and the atmosphere is said to be calm, but the BBC has been told that the conditions inside are difficult, with food and medicine limited.

There are also growing concerns that stress could be impacting their ability to safely carry out their duties at the nuclear site.