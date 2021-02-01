Charles says dear papa was very special

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying that he and the Royal Family miss him “enormously”.

He said the duke, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99, had given the “most remarkable, devoted service” to the Queen, the Royal Family, the country, and the Commonwealth.

His comments came after details of Prince Philip’s funeral were announced.

“I particularly wanted to say my father spent the last 70 years giving his remarkable devoted service to the Queen and my family, to the country and also to the whole country and my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved appreciated figure.”

The prince says the Royal Family were “deeply touched” by the number of people in the UK, around the world and the Commonwealth, who he said shared “our loss and our sorrow”.