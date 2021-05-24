Chaos and confusion continues at Kabul airport as warning shots fired

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport, according to AFP, as thousands of Afghans crowded the tarmac trying to catch a flight out of Afghanistan.

“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” a witness told AFP.

Several videos have emerged of people running onto the airport runways and trying to board flights.

There are reports that US flights carrying diplomatic staff out of the country are being prioritised, causing anger and leading to more chaos and confusion.