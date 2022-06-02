Champions League: Under-fire French minister defends policing

[Source: BBC News]

France’s Interior Minister has defended how police handled Saturday’s Champions League final in Paris which saw some Liverpool fans being tear-gassed.

Gérald Darmanin said the event could clearly have been handled better but that enough police were at the game.

Of the two sets of supporters, Real Madrid and Liverpool, he said only the English club’s fans posed problems.

Liverpool fans have described heavy-handed policing, organisational chaos and overcrowding at the showpiece game.

They have strongly contested the version of events from French authorities, who have blamed ticket fraud and accused Liverpool football club of failing to control their fans.