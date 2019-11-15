Chadwick Boseman: Tributes pour in for Black Panther actor

Big names from the world of entertainment, sport and politics are paying tribute to American actor Chadwick Boseman, who has died aged 43.

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but had never spoken about it publicly.

His family said he had filmed many of his recent movies while undergoing “countless surgeries”.

Among those celebrating his life was former US President Barack Obama, who said the actor was “blessed”.