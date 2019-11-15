Home

World

Chad Wolf blames city Democrat officials over street 'chaos'

BBC
August 31, 2020 9:58 am
One dead in Portland shooting. [Source: BBC]

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has said Democrat officials in Portland have allowed “lawlessness and chaos” to develop after protests in the Oregon city turned violent.

He said federal forces, withdrawn in July, could return to the city.

A man was shot dead in Portland on Saturday as a pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Article continues after advertisement

The streets of Portland have been the scene of frequent protests in recent weeks.

The city has become a focus for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May triggered a wave of national and international outrage.

