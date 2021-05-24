Home

World

Censors try to block video about lockdown conditions

| @BBCWorld
April 24, 2022 10:14 am
Locked-down Shanghai residents are not allowed to shop for their own food and instead must wait for officials to deliver supplies [Source: Reuters]

Chinese internet authorities are trying to block a popular video highlighting the impact of Shanghai’s five-week lockdown on its residents.

The clip features audio of citizens complaining about their conditions, lack of food and poor medical care.

Official attempts to remove it have triggered a backlash on Chinese sites.

Article continues after advertisement

Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been shut in their homes for weeks while officials try to contain a severe Covid-19 outbreak.

The six-minute montage features audio clips of the local population criticising insufficient food supplies and complaining about poor medical conditions.

“We haven’t eaten for days now,” one person can be heard pleading.

“This virus can’t kill us. Starvation can,” another man says.

The video, titled The Voice of April, was being widely shared on the popular Chinese platforms Weibo and WeChat.

But on Saturday internet authorities began trying to take it down, battling with rebellious users who were posting new copies elsewhere on the sites.

