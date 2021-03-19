Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

World

CDC head warns of 'impending doom' in US

| @BBCWorld
March 30, 2021 12:32 pm
Head of the US public health agency Dr Rochelle Walensky said she is "scared" right now of rising cases. [Source: BBC]

A senior scientist has warned that the US faces “impending doom” as coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rise across the country.

On Monday President Joe Biden urged state politicians once again to make mask-wearing obligatory in public places.

He also promised that by mid-April 90% of American adults would be able to receive a vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of the US public health agency Dr Rochelle Walensky says she is “scared” right now of rising cases

“When I first started at CDC about two months ago I made a promise to you I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear.”

The US has recorded around 60,000 new cases daily for the past week.

New COVID cases have reached around 60,000 a day in the past week, a rise of around 7%.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.