CDC head warns of 'impending doom' in US

A senior scientist has warned that the US faces “impending doom” as coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rise across the country.

On Monday President Joe Biden urged state politicians once again to make mask-wearing obligatory in public places.

He also promised that by mid-April 90% of American adults would be able to receive a vaccine.

Head of the US public health agency Dr Rochelle Walensky says she is “scared” right now of rising cases

“When I first started at CDC about two months ago I made a promise to you I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear.”

The US has recorded around 60,000 new cases daily for the past week.

