Cathay Pacific asks staff to take unpaid leave amid coronavirus outbreak

Cathay Pacific Airways has asked its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave while the Hong Kong carrier struggles with plunging revenue due to China’s coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message to employees today, CEO Augustus Tang said the situation is as grave as the 2009 financial crisis, the South China Morning Post reported.

Yesterday, Cathay announced a 90 per cent reduction in flight capacity to mainland China, which has canceled group tours and told business people to put off foreign travel while Beijing fights the outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan.

The airline cut 30 per cent of its worldwide capacity for two months.