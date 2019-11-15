Home

Catalonia locks down area of 210,000 people

BBC
July 5, 2020 11:20 am
A field hospital has been erected in Lleida. [Source: BBC]

The government in Spain’s Catalonia region has re-imposed coronavirus controls on an area of 210,000 people after a sharp rise in infections.

President Quim Torra said no-one would be allowed to enter or leave Segrià, an agricultural area west of Barcelona which includes the city of Lleida.

The local lockdown began on Saturday afternoon with provisions made to allow non-residents to leave.

Catalonia is one of the Spanish regions worst affected by coronavirus.

