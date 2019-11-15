Home

World

Cases still rise in S.Korea, Malaysia stays shut

The Associated Press
August 30, 2020 8:12 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

South Korea has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area.

The 16th consecutive day of triple-digit jumps brought the national caseload to 19,400.

Fatalities reached 321 after five more deaths overnight.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 249 of the new cases came from the densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live.

Health workers have struggled to track infections linked to churches, restaurants, schools and apartment buildings.

The country has added 4630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals.

