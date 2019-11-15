Home

Cases of children with rare inflammatory syndrome spike in Italy and France

Aljazeera
May 15, 2020 10:37 am
Doctors in northern Italy, one of the areas hardest hit by the new coronavirus. [Source: Aljazeera]

Doctors in northern Italy, one of the areas hardest hit by the new coronavirus, and in France have reported spikes in cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome in young children.

This appears similar to one reported in the United States, Britain and Spain, according to a report in The Lancet.

The condition, “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19,” shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation.

Reports of cases have raised concerns that COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, could pose a greater risk to children than had been understood.

It has so far taken its greatest toll on the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

