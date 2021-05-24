Carrie Johnson and Boris Johnson expecting second child

Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second child, months after a miscarriage that left her “heartbroken”.

The prime minister’s wife, 33, announced the news on Instagram, saying she was hoping for a “rainbow baby” this Christmas.

She wrote that, while she felt “blessed to be pregnant again”, she had also “felt like a bag of nerves”.

Mrs Johnson gave birth to the couple’s son Wilfred in April 2020.

The term “rainbow baby” is used for a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.