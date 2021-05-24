World
Carrie Johnson and Boris Johnson expecting second child
August 1, 2021 10:12 am
Boris Johnson and Carrie in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding earlier this year. [Source: BBC]
Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second child, months after a miscarriage that left her “heartbroken”.
The prime minister’s wife, 33, announced the news on Instagram, saying she was hoping for a “rainbow baby” this Christmas.
She wrote that, while she felt “blessed to be pregnant again”, she had also “felt like a bag of nerves”.
Mrs Johnson gave birth to the couple’s son Wilfred in April 2020.
The term “rainbow baby” is used for a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.
