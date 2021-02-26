Capitol Hill security increased and House session canceled

US officials have alerted lawmakers to a potential threat against the US Capitol and security has been enhanced as a precaution.

The House changed its voting schedule in light of Capitol Police warning about the security risks, deciding to hold a vote on a police reform bill overnight rather than tomorrow.

Information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Per-centers extremist group, discussing possible plots against the Capitol.

But even as security is increased, law enforcement says it is not clear the discussion has moved beyond talk among members.

One source noted to CNN that it is mostly online talk and not necessarily an indication anyone is coming to Washington to act on it.