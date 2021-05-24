Capital Gazette shooting: 'No one could ever kill this paper'

Survivors of the calculated attack in 2018 that killed five inside a Maryland newsroom have a message for the gunman: “You cannot kill the truth.”

Jarrod Ramos was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his attack on the Capital Gazette office.

Prior to his sentencing, victims and family members denounced the shooter in emotional victim impact statements.

Ramos “deserves and has earned” his sentence, the judge told the court.

“He killed five people but no one could ever kill this paper,” said former Gazette employee Selene San Felice, who hid under her desk during the attack. “I live to spread the truth.”

On 28 June 2018, armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades, Ramos broke into the office, barricaded exits and opened fire as people took cover under desks.

Police called it a “targeted attack”. Crime reporter Phil Davis described the afternoon to the Baltimore Sun in 2018 as “like a war zone”.

Staff members Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara were killed.