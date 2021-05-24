Home

Cap on New Year's Eve parties among new restrictions announced in Germany

| @BBCWorld
December 22, 2021 9:12 am
Olaf Scholz warned that Germany is bracing for a fifth wave of the coronavirus [Source: BBC]

Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has announced a range of new measures to fight the country’s increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The measures he’s agreed with Germany’s 16 regional leaders will come into force after Christmas and will include the temporary closure of nightclubs and restrictions on how many people can meet together.

From 28 December, private gatherings of those who’ve been vaccinated or who’ve recovered from the disease will be limited to ten people and sporting fixtures will take place without spectators.

Mr Scholz said that many of the steps are being introduced in an attempt to boost Germany’s low vaccine uptake ahead of a surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant. Just 70% of German’s are fully vaccinated.

“It is only a matter of weeks before omicron is dominant here,” Scholz said.

