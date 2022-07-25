'Cannabis' plants removed from Dorset village's display

The six plants appeared to be thriving among the flowers in the council planter. [Source: BBC]

Six suspicious plants have been removed from a parish council display after concerns were raised by a resident.

Gardener Tray Veronica was convinced the unusual greenery were cannabis plants when she spotted them in the planter in West Parley, Dorset.

She said: “I can identify most plants so my head did a 360 when I spotted them in the council planter.”

The parish council said they were “not part of this year’s schedule” and have been handed to police to be identified.

Ms Veronica said: “The plants were pretty big when I spotted them so they’d have been in there for a few weeks unnoticed. I’m assuming this was someone’s idea of a joke.”