Cancelled flights, delays reach record levels as airlines struggle to make comeback from COVID

[Source: ABC News]

Australia has confirmed its worst flight cancellation and performance rate since records began.

Figures compiled by the federal government’s Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics revealed only 63 per cent of Qantas, Virgin, Jetstar and Rex Airlines flights arrived on time in June while just 61.9 per cent departed when scheduled.

It said 5.8 per cent of flights were cancelled, meaning June of this year had the worst on time performance figures since the data started being recorded in November 2003.

The cancellation rate was more than double the long-term average figure of 2.1 per cent.

Qantas fared the worst with 8.1 per cent of its flights cancelled.

That was followed by QantasLink at 7 per cent, Virgin Australia at 5.8 per cent, Jetstar at 5.5 per cent, and Virgin Australia Regional Airlines at 5.3 per cent.

Rex Airlines appeared to be the most reliable last month, with only 0.7 per cent of flights cancelled.

The bureau said the weather and issues relating to COVID-19 contributed to the poor performance.

Qantas said a rise in cases of COVID and other illnesses among airline crew as well as the tight labour market led to flight disruptions for all domestic airlines in June.