Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano.

People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a “miracle house”.

The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000 people evacuated.

Article continues after advertisement

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is still advancing and scientists are not sure how long the eruption will last.

The image by photographer Alfonso Escalero shows the house surrounded by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

It is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not visited since the pandemic began, according to El Mundo.

Ada Monnikendam, who built the house with her husband, said she had spoken with the couple who told her: “Even though we can’t go now, we’re relieved that it’s still standing”.