Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical in protecting ineligible Fijians|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors' vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji's COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP's may begin administering vaccine|
Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

BBC news
September 24, 2021 8:48 am
The residence has been dubbed a 'miracle house' for escaping the lava.

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that has managed to escape lava from an erupting volcano.

People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a “miracle house”.

The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000 people evacuated.

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is still advancing and scientists are not sure how long the eruption will last.

The image by photographer Alfonso Escalero shows the house surrounded by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

It is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not visited since the pandemic began, according to El Mundo.

Ada Monnikendam, who built the house with her husband, said she had spoken with the couple who told her: “Even though we can’t go now, we’re relieved that it’s still standing”.

 

