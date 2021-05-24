Canary Islands: Airport closed as volcano intensifies

Intensifying volcanic explosions have forced the airport on the Spanish island of La Palma to be closed.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed.

A thick plume of smoke now extends four kilometres (2.4 miles) into the air.

Clouds of thick ash have made flights out of the airport impossible, authorities said on Saturday.

The closure has prevented some leaving the island’s airport, which mostly handles many tourist flights and connections to other islands in the Canaries.

Long queues formed at the terminal as flights were cancelled, and some travellers tried to get ferries off the island.

The volcano is entering a fresh explosive phase, spewing lava from a newly opened vent, officials say.

Airport operators say ash accumulation has made the airport “inoperative”, but that a clean-up operation is underway. Workers are sweeping volcanic ash from the runway.

On Friday, firefighters said they were withdrawing from the area “due to the intensification of explosive phenomena”.

No fatalities have been reported.