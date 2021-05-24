Home

World

Canadian prime minister condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine and announces new sanctions

CNN
February 25, 2022 8:41 am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a briefing Thursday afternoon and announced a new set of sanctions.

“Canada is unequivocal in our condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on the sovereign, democratic state of Ukraine,” he said. “President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law, democracy, and human life are a massive threat to security and peace around the world.”

Trudeau said Canada is imposing “severe sanctions” that target 58 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and their family members.

“We will also sanction members of the Russian security council, including the defense minister, the finance minister, and the justice minister,” Trudeau said. “In addition, effective immediately, we are ceasing all export permits for Russia and canceling existing permits. These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites, and they will limit President Putin’s ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion.”

In his address, Trudeau also called Putin’s actions “the greatest threat to European stability since World War II,” and said he has been in contact with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I told him that we are announcing strong action today and continue to stand with him and with the Ukrainian people,” Trudeau said.

Earlier Thursday morning, Trudeau met with Canada’s G7 partners to coordinate a response to the invasion. He said the Canadian government is also working closely with NATO and other allies.

“Together, we have made clear that Russian violence, aggression and violation of international law will not go unpunished,” Trudeau said. “We stand united and steadfast in our support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, and we stand in solidarity with [the] Ukrainian people’s right to decide their own future in a free and democratic state.”

Trudeau called on Putin to stop all “hostile actions” against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country.

“And while the eyes of the world are on leaders, we can never lose sight of the human cost of conflict,” he said. “Innocent people, including children, are now facing violence and chaos. In these dark hours, Canada’s message to Ukraine is this: You are not alone. We are standing with you.”

