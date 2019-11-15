Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolating over coronavirus fears

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over coronavirus fears, his office has announced.

Mr Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, began to show mild symptoms of illness late on Wednesday after a speaking engagement in the UK.

The couple are staying home until the tests results are returned. Mr Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms.

There are currently approximately 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.