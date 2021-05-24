Canadian budget allocates funds for Ukraine

Canada will make C$1bn ($794m) available to Ukraine via the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the latest federal budget announced by the Liberal government in Ottawa.

The budget also allocates C$500m in military contributions to Ukraine.

“This support has helped respond to the humanitarian crisis, and ensure that the Ukrainian government can continue to provide essential services,” the budget said.

More than 1.4m Ukrainians live in Canada, making it the second-largest in the world Ukrainian diaspora.