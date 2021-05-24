Home

World

Canadian budget allocates funds for Ukraine

| @BBCWorld
April 8, 2022 7:30 am
A protester in Montreal outside the Russian consulate in February.

Canada will make C$1bn ($794m) available to Ukraine via the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the latest federal budget announced by the Liberal government in Ottawa.

The budget also allocates C$500m in military contributions to Ukraine.

“This support has helped respond to the humanitarian crisis, and ensure that the Ukrainian government can continue to provide essential services,” the budget said.

More than 1.4m Ukrainians live in Canada, making it the second-largest in the world Ukrainian diaspora.

