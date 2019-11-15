Canadian Armed Forces member arrested after breaching PM's estate

An armed member of Canada’s military has been arrested after driving a pick-up truck through the gates of an estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.

The suspect used his vehicle to breach the main entrance of early on Thursday morning.

He then entered the grounds on foot before being confronted by police.

The man was arrested without incident. He is in custody, with charges pending.

The PM and his family, whose cottage is on the estate, were not at home at the time of the incident.