World
Canada's vaccination rate overtakes US
July 18, 2021 11:35 pm
Canada has overtaken the US in second dose vaccination rates, after months of lagging behind its southern neighbour.
As of 16 July, 48.45% of Canadians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 48.05% of Americans.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if Canada’s vaccine progress continues it may open its border to US travellers after a 16-month closure.
Article continues after advertisement
In the US, a levelling-off of vaccine rates comes amid a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases.
President Joe Biden failed to meet a self-set target of 70% of adults vaccinated by the 4 July holiday weekend.
Advertisement