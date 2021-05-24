Home

Canada's vaccination rate overtakes US

July 18, 2021 11:35 pm

Canada has overtaken the US in second dose vaccination rates, after months of lagging behind its southern neighbour.

As of 16 July, 48.45% of Canadians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with 48.05% of Americans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if Canada’s vaccine progress continues it may open its border to US travellers after a 16-month closure.

In the US, a levelling-off of vaccine rates comes amid a concerning increase in Covid-19 cases.

President Joe Biden failed to meet a self-set target of 70% of adults vaccinated by the 4 July holiday weekend.

