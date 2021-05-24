Home

Canada's Trudeau wins another minority in 'status quo' election

Reuters
September 21, 2021 5:47 pm
[Source: Reuters]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on track to retain power, Monday as results trickle in, but looks set to fall short of his goal for a majority win.

Trudeau, in power since 2015 and governing with a minority since 2019, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalize on his government’s handling of the pandemic, which included massive spending to support individuals and businesses and pushing for high vaccination rates.

CBC and CTV said Trudeau’s Liberal government would hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons.

