Canada's Trudeau says he won't force meat processing plants to stay open

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while the food supply chain in Canada faces challenges, he will not force meat processing plants to remain open as President Trump has done.

“The priority for us is both things; keeping people safe and ensuring a good supply of food to Canadians, we will make sure we’re doing them both,” Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday.

Canada is facing several COVID-19 outbreaks in meat-processing plants across the country. The most serious situation is in Alberta where two large meat processing plants providing as much at 70% of beef products in Canada have suffered outbreaks.

Article continues after advertisement

Cargill shut a large processing plant in High River, Alberta, on April 20 after an employee died of the virus and hundreds more were infected. With more than 700 cases of COVID-19, the Cargill plant is the country’s largest single-site outbreak of the virus.

JBS is operating another meat processing plant in Alberta on reduced hours after dozens were infected at its facility.