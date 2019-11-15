Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|Significant damage to EFL power lines|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|
Full Coverage

World

Canada's Trudeau back at work

| @BBCWorld
April 9, 2020 6:27 am

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chair cabinet today, his first appearance at work since he began working from home on 12 March.

He was instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because his wife Sophie came down with coronavirus, but he continued to work from his residence.

He will continue working mostly from home, but says he will attend government meetings in person if he thinks it’s important.

His meeting today will tackle the “next steps” in his government’s plan to fight the spread coronavirus and ease its economic effects.

He says he hopes Parliament will begin meeting virtually, so that MPs whose families do not live in the region can attend.

Parliament has been suspended, except for brief sessions to pass emergency legislation, since the coronavirus crisis began.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.