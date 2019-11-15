Canada's Trudeau back at work

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chair cabinet today, his first appearance at work since he began working from home on 12 March.

He was instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because his wife Sophie came down with coronavirus, but he continued to work from his residence.

He will continue working mostly from home, but says he will attend government meetings in person if he thinks it’s important.

His meeting today will tackle the “next steps” in his government’s plan to fight the spread coronavirus and ease its economic effects.

He says he hopes Parliament will begin meeting virtually, so that MPs whose families do not live in the region can attend.

Parliament has been suspended, except for brief sessions to pass emergency legislation, since the coronavirus crisis began.