Canada's political consensus over COVID-19 aid programs starts to fray

Canada’s political consensus over help for those hit by the coronavirus outbreak began to fray on Wednesday when opposition legislators blocked a government move to approve a proposed expansion of benefits.

The move could spell trouble for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, who need the support of other parties to govern.

Legislators have so far been united, approving aid programs worth more than C$160 billion in direct spending, or around 7% of gross domestic product.

But the official opposition Conservative Party, citing concerns over a push by Trudeau to slash how often Parliament meets, formally rejected a Liberal appeal to quickly adopt draft legislation boosting the programs.

Trudeau said it appeared that opposition legislators who had been asking for more time in Parliament did now not want to debate the measures.