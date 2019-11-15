Canada's Covid-19 cases pass 10,000

Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll has jumped to 127.

There is particular concern about the spread in seniors’ residences, which have become hotspots in some regions.

Quebec has been especially hard hit with over 5,500 cases in that province. On Friday, officials announced an increase of over 900 cases from the day before.

Canadian health officials and politicians have been under increasing pressure to release modelling numbers as provincial and municipal governments put in place increasingly strict self-isolation measures.

On Thursday, the premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said he would be releasing that information on Friday.

But Premier Doug Ford had a warning: “People are going to see some really stark figures”.