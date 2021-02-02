Canada will list the Proud Boys movement as a terrorist group

Canada has announced that the Proud Boys – a US fir right group – will be designated a terrorist entity along with 12 other groups.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says their violent actions and rhetoric are fueled by white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and misogyny.

Government officials say the move will help Canada freeze the groups’ financial assets and criminalize financing, training and recruitment for all such groups.

Last month, Canada’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to designate the Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group.