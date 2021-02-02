Home

World

Canada will list the Proud Boys movement as a terrorist group

CNN
February 4, 2021 12:08 pm
Members of the Proud Boys march during a protest on December 12, 2020, in Washington, DC. [Source: CNN]

Canada has announced that the Proud Boys – a US fir right group – will be designated a terrorist entity along with 12 other groups.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says their violent actions and rhetoric are fueled by white supremacy, anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, Islamophobia and misogyny.

Government officials say the move will help Canada freeze the groups’ financial assets and criminalize financing, training and recruitment for all such groups.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Canada’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to designate the Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group.

