World

Canada wants to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine victims

Aljazeera
April 28, 2022 10:00 am
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says 'Canada will not stand idly by' as Russia attempts to 'redraw the borders of Ukraine with impunity'. [photo Credit: Aljazeera]

Canada says the change to the sanctions regime would allow it to use profits of seized assets to compensate Ukraine victims.

Canada is moving forward with efforts to pass legislation that will allow it to redistribute seized Russian assets to compensate victims of the war in Ukraine.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says they will become the first G7 industrialised nation to allow such asset forfeitures and is proposing allies follow suit.



Joly adds the proposed changes to Canada’s sanctions regime, which were first outlined in a budget implementation bill unveiled on Tuesday, “will go a long way” to addressing that issue.

Her comments came as Canada also announced that it imposed fresh sanctions on 203 people accused of being complicit in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to annex areas in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

